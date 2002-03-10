2002

The Mesmerist

  • Horror

March 10th, 2002

Based on an Edgar Allan Poe story, this film tells the grimly comic tale of a bad-tempered old man (Howard Hesseman) who cheats death, only to go on tormenting the living. When a medical experiment leaves the grouch hovering between life and death (and able to describe the world beyond), things get tricky for his daughter (Jessica Capshaw) and her beau (Neil Patrick Harris, of "Doogie Howser, M.D." fame), who can't get their hands on his estate.

Neil Patrick Harris
Jessica Capshaw
Jason Carter
Howard Hesseman
Jo Champa
George Wyner

