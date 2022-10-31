The Message of the Tibetans

Not Available

In 1963, for the first time, the Dalai Lama allowed a Westerner, Desjardins, to film the heart of the Tibetan tradition. These two films were originally shown on French television in the 1960's and are a wonderful testimony, revealing some of Tibet's foremost masters as they were then. It includes footage of Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche, the Sixteenth Karmapa, Dudjom Rinpoche, Ling Rinpoche, Chatral Rinpoche, Sakya Trizin, and the yogis Apo Rinpoche and Lopon Sonam Zangpo. "These portraits of the legendary Tibetan masters are not simply a unique historical record, not only a stunning and moving inspiration for now and for the future, but an extraordinary testimony, a treasure." Sogyal Rinpoche.