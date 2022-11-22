The Metal Islands: Culture, History, and Politics in Caribbean Heavy Metal Music

Not Available

For the past forty years, the Caribbean has spawned a massive array of metal music, which for the most part has remained under the radar from the rest of the world. It is nearly impossible to capture the entire history of metal in the region given its prolific output. Nevertheless, this documentary sheds some light on three metal scenes in the Spanish-speaking Caribbean: Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. The documentary examines how each island's metal scene has been influenced by history, culture, and political context.