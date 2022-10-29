Not Available

The meteor that hit the United States in 2014 caused unbelievable physical damage to the nation. But the psychological distress generated by the day's events has been equally devastating. No one knows this better than those who found themselves closest to Kansas immediately following the crash. I believe the media has unfairly portrayed those survivors. This film is an opportunity for you to hear their stories directly from the source. The following interviews were given under the condition of whatever level of anonymity was demanded by the subject.