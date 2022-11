Not Available

Snuffy, Loweezy, and Barney are stranded in the city. When Loweezy goes to find some vittles for them, she meets an actress, Beulah Beulah, who is to play a hillbilly woman in a stage drama. Loweezy helps the actress research the role, even to Beulah's dressing exactly like Loweezy. But confusion ensues when Snuffy sees Beulah outside the theater and mistakes her for Loweezy.