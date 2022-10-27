The Metropolitan Opera: Elektra

Not Available

The broadcast of Strauss's Elektra will be presented live on Saturday, April 30 in select cinemas nationwide. The genius director Patrice Chéreau didn't live to see his great Elektra production, previously presented in Aix and Milan, make it to the stage of the Met. But his overpowering vision lives on with soprano Nina Stemme - unmatched today in the heroic female roles of Strauss and Wagner - who portrays Elektra's primal quest for vengeance. Legendary mezzo-soprano Waltraud Meier is chilling as Elektra's fearsome mother, Klytämnestra. Soprano Adrianne Pieczonka and bass Eric Owens are Elektra's troubled siblings. Chéreau's musical collaborator, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conducts.