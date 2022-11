Not Available

Perhaps this is not the definitive production of Lucia di Lammermoor, nor is it Sutherland's most sensational performance of the role. But it merits 5 stars simply because it is Sutherland in her signature part, an amazingly rare document considering the astonishing length of her career (she was 56 at the time of this performance), the number of times she performed Lucia, and her position as the foremost bel canto artist of the 20th century.