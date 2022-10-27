The Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly

Not Available

Celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Metropolitan Opera's Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series The Met: Live in HD. The broadcast of Puccini's Madama Butterfly will be presented live on Saturday, April 2 in select cinemas nationwide. Anthony Minghella's breathtaking production has thrilled audiences ever since its premiere in 2006. One of the world's foremost Butterflys, soprano Kristine Opolais takes on the title role and Roberto Alagna sings Pinkerton, the naval officer who breaks Butterfly's heart. Karel Mark Chichon conducts.