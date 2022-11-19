The Metropolitan Opera Presents: Season 14, Episode 1 Aida (7 Oct. 1989)

Not Available

AIDA, an Ethiopian princess, is captured and brought into slavery in Egypt. A military commander, Radamès, struggles to choose between his love for her and his loyalty to the Pharaoh. To complicate the story further, Radamès is loved by the Pharaoh's daughter Amneris, although he does not return her feelings. Sonja Frisell’s production captures all the grandeur and excitement of Verdi’s monumental opera, particularly the great triumphal scene where the Egyptian army, led by Radamès (Plácido Domingo), returns victorious from war. Aprile Millo is Aida, the slave girl whose love for Radamès has her squaring off with Amneris (Dolora Zajick), the Egyptian princess who also loves him. Sherrill Milnes is Amonasro, and James Levine leads The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Chorus, and Ballet.