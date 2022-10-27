The Metropolitan Opera: Roberto Devereux

Not Available

Celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Metropolitan Opera's Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series The Met: Live in HD. The broadcast of Donizetti's Roberto Devereux will be presented live on Saturday, April 16 in select cinemas nationwide. In this climactic opera of the trilogy, directed by Sir David McVicar, she plays Queen Elizabeth I, forced to sign the death warrant of the nobleman she loves, Roberto Devereux. Tenor Matthew Polenzani is Devereux, and mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien complete the principal quartet in the bel canto masterpiece, directed by Sir David McVicar and conducted by Donizetti specialist Maurizio Benini.