Not Available

For decades Microcredit has been hailed as the #1 solution to eradicate poverty. However, interest rates from 30 to 200 % makes it impossible for most poor loan takers in Mexico, India and Bangladesh to pay back their loans. The poor are under extreme social pressure from the other members of their groups - not to mention how cruel and rude some of the loan officers behave when it comes to defaulting a single weekly payment.