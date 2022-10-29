The Midas Touch

Not Available

Successful debt collector Chiu takes pity on a group of wannabe pop starlets when he goes to collect from the agency they are signed with. Naively thinking that he can do a better job in launching their careers, Chiu takes over the company in lieu of the debt but starts to realize that he may have bitten off more than he can chew. Hoping that things might change with a more strategic approach, he hires experienced talent manager Suen but with money running low and the company on the brink of bankruptcy, a dejected Chiu is soon ready to admit that his Midas touch has run out until a Korean showbiz entity expresses interest in the girls.