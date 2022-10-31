The Midnight Disease

Not Available

Jack Jones, a reclusive writer with one successful novel under his belt, has been slowly sinking into depression and alcoholism due to his increasing writer's block. Just when he is about to throw in the towel, a mysterious figure leaves a special package by Jack s front door: a jar of blood. At first, Jack believes it to be some sort of prank... Until the night he uncaps the jar and a beautiful, zombie-like woman emerges from his bedroom closet. To Jack's disbelief, the woman sits before his typewriter and starts writing his new novel. But once the jar is empty, the woman will not return. In the end, Jack's obsession over having the woman finish his new book -- his masterpiece -- causes him to sink into deadly depths to supply her with all the blood she needs, no matter where it comes from or how he must get it. How far would you go to achieve success?