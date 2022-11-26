The Midnight Gang

Not Available

This stage version is by Bryony Lavery, with music and lyrics by renowned musician and composer Joe Stilgoe. A bang on the head during a cricket match at his boarding school has landed twelve-year-old Tom in the children’s ward of the spooky Lord Funt Hospital. Luckily, he’s not on his own with the child-hating Matron and the scary-looking Porter. George, Amber, Robin and Sally are in there too, and they’re not taking things lying down. When the lights go out and the clock strikes twelve, they’re off. But will they let new boy Tom join their forbidden midnight adventures through the hospital’s labyrinthine realm? This inventive tale of fun, friendship and the importance of kindness is adapted from David Walliams's biggest selling children’s book of 2016.