2016

The Midnight Man

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 29th, 2016

Studio

Not Available

When Grady, an assassin with a genetic disorder that renders him unable to feel pain, is sent on a high-stakes assignment, his world is turned upside-down after an attack when he awakens to discover that he can feel pain for the first time in his life. With the clock ticking and his greatest asset gone, Grady will go head-to-head with his greatest fears and unspeakable enemies, while experiencing a tactile world he never could have imagined.

Cast

Will KempGrady
Brinna KellyZan
William ForsytheFairbanks
Brent SpinerEzekiel
Doug JonesVick
Max AdlerSimmons

