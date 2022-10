2006

Burt Sugarman's The Midnight Special 1976 Dvd! Live on stage in 1976: Elton John (Your Song), Hot Chocolate (You Sexy Thing), Fleetwood Mac (Over My Head), Diana Ross (Love Hangover), Tom Jones (Delilah), Donna Summer (Love To Love You Baby), Wild Cherry (Play That Funky Music), Ray Charles (Georgia On My Mind), Heart (Magic Man), George Benson (Masquerade), Janis Ian (At Seventeen), and many more!