The film tells a story about Nyi Anis who uses black magic because she is vengeful towards her husband who has thrown her out of the house. The condition for the black magic is that she has to sacrifice a baby every full moon. She becomes the pretty Nyi Mayang. Her husband is willing to take her back. Trouble arises when her black magic teacher dies and she cannot return to her original form. The villagers then defeat her using prayers.