Bagus Pribadi comes from Surabaya to conquer Jakarta with his strength. He meets Ratih, a widow who remains in the shadow of her ex-husband, Sujono. Sujono, cannot accept the fact that his ex-wife has fallen in love with another man. Hence Bagus must deal with one fight after another. Ratih’s brother, Sunarto, who owes Sujono a favour, also participates in blocking Bagus’ action. In the end, Bagus is forced to confront Sujono, and he succeeds.