Not Available

The Mighty One

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

The famed Ivy Ling Po (Temple Of The Red Lotus) stars as a mysterious swordswoman dedicated to keeping the five volume "Five Generations Fighting Methods" kung-fu manual out of evil-doers' hands. She joins Ling Yun, star of The Iron Buddha, who plays a hero known only as the Roving Knight to fight, train, then fight again -- facing such characters as The Six-Armed Giant and The 1000-Cut in this action-packed adventure.

Cast

Liu PingFang Yu Lung (Abbot Lung)
Ling YunWater Knight Hsiang Kuei
Lung FeiDragon Tail
Kao MingDragon Eyes
Hsieh HsingDragon Tooth
Cheung Yee-KwaiDragon Gall

View Full Cast >

Images