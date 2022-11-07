The Mighty One

The famed Ivy Ling Po (Temple Of The Red Lotus) stars as a mysterious swordswoman dedicated to keeping the five volume "Five Generations Fighting Methods" kung-fu manual out of evil-doers' hands. She joins Ling Yun, star of The Iron Buddha, who plays a hero known only as the Roving Knight to fight, train, then fight again -- facing such characters as The Six-Armed Giant and The 1000-Cut in this action-packed adventure.
|Liu Ping
|Fang Yu Lung (Abbot Lung)
|Ling Yun
|Water Knight Hsiang Kuei
|Lung Fei
|Dragon Tail
|Kao Ming
|Dragon Eyes
|Hsieh Hsing
|Dragon Tooth
|Cheung Yee-Kwai
|Dragon Gall
