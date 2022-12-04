The Migrant Woman

Not Available

Following the publication of an announcement on the social networks inviting all interested canadian women (actresses, dancers and lovers of cinema) to present for a casting (without specifying neither age nor physical traits), in order to play the role of a veiled woman in a short film in preparation. 11 women were interviewed and each in turn had entered a proximate place with a complex subject such as the veiled female figure and the veil. the two casting sessions don't try to understand or find answers to questions related to this subject but it will help us in our research on this topic and in the collection of data and testimonials. Everything goes through a veil, bodies and looks. After the audition, we decided to turn the rushes into a short documentary.