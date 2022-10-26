1988

The Milagro Beanfield War

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 1988

Studio

Universal Pictures

In Milagro, a small town in the American Southwest, Ladd Devine plans to build a major new resort development. While activist Ruby Archuleta and lawyer/newspaper editor Charlie Bloom realize that this will result in the eventual displacement of the local Hispanic farmers, they cannot arouse much opposition because of the short term opportunities offered by construction jobs.

Cast

Sônia BragaRuby Archuleta
James GammonHorsethief Shorty
Melanie GriffithFlossie Devine
John HeardCharlie Bloom
Christopher WalkenKyril Montana
Daniel SternHerbie Platt

View Full Cast >

Images