The Milagro Beanfield War

In Milagro, a small town in the American Southwest, Ladd Devine plans to build a major new resort development. While activist Ruby Archuleta and lawyer/newspaper editor Charlie Bloom realize that this will result in the eventual displacement of the local Hispanic farmers, they cannot arouse much opposition because of the short term opportunities offered by construction jobs.
|Sônia Braga
|Ruby Archuleta
|James Gammon
|Horsethief Shorty
|Melanie Griffith
|Flossie Devine
|John Heard
|Charlie Bloom
|Christopher Walken
|Kyril Montana
|Daniel Stern
|Herbie Platt
