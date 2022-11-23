The Mild West

Not Available

In a small town in the Old West, Lulu, a singer/saloon owner, marries Gentleman Joe after he wins her saloon in a card game. Baby Doll, Lulu's rival for Joe's affections, vows that he will steal Joe from her someday and then moves to New York. Lulu and Joe grow up (and grow old) with the town as it becomes a modern, present-day city. Baby Doll returns from New York and apparently has not aged at all. She explains that she has had a "face lift." Joe follows her to New York, and Lulu follows them. In New York, she undergoes treatment at a "beauty salon" and regains her youth. She meets a youthful Gentleman Joe at a night club and tries to get him back.