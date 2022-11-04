Not Available

The Military Policeman and the Dismembered Beauty

    Shintoho Company

    The year is 1937, and it has been six months since the Sendai Infantry left for Manchuria. The rotted corpse of a young woman is found at the bottom of a well, but her face and limbs are gone. The military police begin an investigation and search fervently for the person responsible, but they can't even determine the victim's identity, much less find any clues. However, the incident is made public when newspapers give wide coverage to the story, so Staff Sergeant Kosaka is dispatched from Tokyo to solve the case. Eventually, General Tsunekichi is taken into custody by local infantrymen because of the testimony of another unit, but the spirit of the dead woman appears before Staff Sergeant Kosaka, who continues to investigate on his own...

    		Shôji NakayamaTokusuke Kosaka
    		Shigeru AmachiStaff Sergeant Tsuneyoshi
    		Hiroshi AyukawaTadayoshi Takayama
    		Masaru KodakaMP Corporal Karita
    		Shuntarô EmiYatarô Kimizuka
    		Toshio HosokawaMP Sergeant Major Hagiyama

