A dairy owner's son takes a job as milkman with a rival company. Director Charles T. Barton's 1950 comedy stars Donald O'Connor, Jimmy Durante, Piper Laurie, Henry O'Neill, Joyce Holden, William Conrad, Paul Harvey, Jess Barker, Elisabeth Risdon, Frank Nelson and Minerva Urecal.