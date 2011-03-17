2011

The Mill and the Cross

  • Drama
  • History

Not Available

Not Available

March 17th, 2011

Odeon Film

What would it be like to step inside a great work of art, have it come alive around you, and even observe the artist as he sketches the very reality you are experiencing? From Lech Majewski, one of Poland's most acclaimed filmmakers, The Mill and the Cross is a cinematic re-staging of Pieter Bruegel's masterpiece "Procession to Calvary," presented alongside the story of its creation.

Charlotte RamplingMary
Michael YorkNicolaes Jonghelinck
Joanna LitwinMarijken Bruegel
Marian MakulaMiller
Rutger HauerPeter Bruegel

