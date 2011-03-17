What would it be like to step inside a great work of art, have it come alive around you, and even observe the artist as he sketches the very reality you are experiencing? From Lech Majewski, one of Poland's most acclaimed filmmakers, The Mill and the Cross is a cinematic re-staging of Pieter Bruegel's masterpiece "Procession to Calvary," presented alongside the story of its creation.
|Charlotte Rampling
|Mary
|Michael York
|Nicolaes Jonghelinck
|Joanna Litwin
|Marijken Bruegel
|Marian Makula
|Miller
|Rutger Hauer
|Peter Bruegel
