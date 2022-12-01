The Million Dollar House

Not Available

Doña Fulgencia Codina (Olinda Bozán), an ill-tempered nouveau riche widow so mistreats her servants that only two are left, the long-suffering butler (Héctor Quintanilla) and a new hire, the wide-eyed but resourceful Fortunato Rico (Luis Sandrini). Her greedy family wants to declare her insane but Fortunato, literally and figuratively, turns the tables upside down in the mansion. A vehicle for the two popular leads, this light-hearted comedy is built around the malapropisms, puns, social commentary and slapstick of Olinda Bozán—a Hispanic Marie Dressler—and Luis Sandrini—Argentina’s version of Chaplin.