Bust a gut with two classic episodes from Uncle Miltie's popular television program, including a holiday show that finds Berle planning a gala to honor himself, while he also plays cupid to his secretary, Maxine, and hunky actor Peter Lawford. Berle then falls prey to the scheming of Molly Goldberg (Gertrude Berg), who counsels Maxine on how to corner her boss into marriage. Carol Channing and the Andrews Sisters also join in the fun.