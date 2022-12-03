Not Available

Experience The Milwaukee Road of the early 1970s as Pentrex takes you on a three-volume video adventure along the Rocky Mountain Division! Explore the entire electrified Milwaukee Road line from Harlowton, Montana to Avery, Idaho in this exciting three-volume combo DVD. Extraordinary films taken by Ed Stimpson have been carefully selected and computer enhanced, and combined with incredible stereo sound recorded on the Milwaukee Road by Don Hunter. Pentrex has painstakingly researched the Milwaukee's electrics in order to bring you the most accurate, factual video ever produced on these marvelous machines. It's some of the most dynamic railroading in the United States!