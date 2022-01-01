Not Available

The Mind of Jake Paul is a documentary web series created by YouTuber Shane Dawson. The web series was announced on September 11, 2018, through Dawson's Twitter account. A trailer and an extended trailer for the series was posted on his YouTube channel on September 11, 2018 and September 21, 2018, respectively. The series premiered on September 25, 2018 and concluded after eight episodes on October 18, 2018. The series is presented by Dawson, who investigates the world and mind of controversial fellow YouTuber Jake Paul as well as the psychology of YouTubers. The series is edited by Dawson and cameraman Andrew Siwicki and produced by Jessica Buttafuoco. The Mind of Jake Paul generally received positive reviews. Most criticism of The Mind of Jake Paul was directed toward the second video, "The Dark Side of Jake Paul." Added To The Move DataBase By User - Shanemartin6243