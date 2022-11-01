Not Available

Diane McBain, who'd been a sort of star at Warner Bros. in the early 1960s, is the leading lady of The Mini-Skirt Mob. She's in charge of a fearsome (and toothsome) gang of biker chicks, even though she herself looks as though she'd go into conniptions over a broken nail. McBain's mob gets its kicks terrorizing a sweet young married couple. The film is a veritable roll-call of fading TV icons, including Jeremy Slate and Sherry Jackson; only cycle-flick veterans Ross Hagen and Harry Dean Stanton seem truly comfortable in these low-octane surroundings. The Mini-Skirt Mob is the sort of picture that used to be described as "ideal drive-in fare" back in Days of Old when there were drive-ins.