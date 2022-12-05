The Miracle Club

Not Available

Ballyfermot, Ireland, 1960. A hard-knocks community in outer Dublin marches to its own beat, rooted in traditions of loyalty, faith and togetherness. There’s just one tantalising dream for the women of Ballyfermot to taste freedom and escape the gauntlet of domestic life: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes. And with a little benevolent interference from their cheeky and rebellious priest, close friends Lily, Eileen, Dolly and Sheila are the ‘lucky’ few to win this ticket of a lifetime at their riotous local raffle night.