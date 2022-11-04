Not Available

The Miracle of Sound

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A New Romance of Celluloid: The Miracle of Sound is a 1940 short documentary film, presented and directed by MGM sound engineer Douglas Shearer and narrated by Frank Whitbeck, which goes behind the scenes to look at how the sound portion of a talking picture is created. The film, which was produced as part of the studio's Romance of Celluloid series, is available as a bonus on the Warner DVD of The Shop Around the Corner. (from: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Miracle_of_Sound)

Cast

Douglas ShearerHimself (Sound Engineer)
Greer GarsonHerself
Clark GableHimself
Hedy LamarrHerself
Spencer TracyHimself
Norma ShearerHerself

View Full Cast >

Images