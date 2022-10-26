1961

The Misfits

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1961

Studio

United Artists

While filing for a divorce, beautiful ex-stripper Roslyn Taber ends up meeting aging cowboy-turned-gambler Gay Langland and former World War II aviator Guido Racanelli. The two men instantly become infatuated with Roslyn and, on a whim, the three decide to move into Guido's half-finished desert home together. When grizzled ex-rodeo rider Perce Howland arrives, the unlikely foursome strike up a business capturing wild horses.

Cast

Clark GableGay Langland
Marilyn MonroeRoslyn Taber
Montgomery CliftPerce Howland
Thelma RitterIsabelle Steers
Eli WallachGuido
James BartonFletcher's grandfather

View Full Cast >

Images