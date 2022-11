Not Available

The Misled Romance of Cannibal Girl and Incest Boy is a super 8 short film of magnificent cavalcade of violence, gore and sexual mayhem!!!!!! With memorable imagery, a psychedelic soundtrack, and a cameo by Troma president and creator of the Toxic Avenger Lloyd Kaufman, Cannibal Gil and Incest Boy will not disappoint anyone looking for an original shocking piece of art.