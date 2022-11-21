The Miss Layed Genii

Not Available

After accidentally summoning up a genie (played by cult character actor Tobar Mayo), a sex-starved young man finds all of his erotic wishes can come true, but soon finds himself embroiled in time hopping orgies, gangster schemes, and other uproarious happenings, all while trying to score the girl of his dreams. Rene Bond co-stars as a sex-ed teacher whose students take 'family planning' a bit too literally in this never released on English language home video, sexploitation rarity.