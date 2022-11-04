The Missing Mouse

Not Available

Jerry is raiding the fridge while, nearby, a watchful Tom chases Jerry causing him to crash into a wall which, in turn, causes a bottle of white shoe polish to pour on Jerry. It is at this time when Tom hears on the radio that a dangerous white mouse, having swallowed an explosive formula, has escaped from a lab and that the slightest noise will cause an explosion and destroy a city. Tom then notices the now white Jerry and does whatever he can to stop Jerry from doing dangerous things to himself (hitting himself with a hammer,etc.).