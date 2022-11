Not Available

Everyone wants their life to a perfect circle, but always failed with a missing piece. Dao-Fung, who has strange psychological symptom, five second’s blank, had decided to cure himself by a travel and arrived Riguang village in Taitung. He met four interesting people. During stayed at there, five of them found their own missing piece due to the love among them. Dao-Fung became aware of his symptom gradually disappeared, too. (Bifan 2015)