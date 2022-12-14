The Mission

Jeremy Irons plays a Spanish Jesuit who goes into the South American wilderness to build a mission in the hope of converting the Indians of the region. Robert DeNiro plays a slave hunter who is converted and joins Irons in his mission. When Spain sells the colony to Portugal, they are forced to defend all they have built against the Portugese aggressors.
|Robert De Niro
|Rodrigo Mendoza
|Jeremy Irons
|Father Gabriel
|Ray McAnally
|Altamirano
|Aidan Quinn
|Felipe Mendoza
|Liam Neeson
|Fielding
|Cherie Lunghi
|Carlotta
