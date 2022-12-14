1986

The Mission

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 28th, 1986

Studio

AMLF

Jeremy Irons plays a Spanish Jesuit who goes into the South American wilderness to build a mission in the hope of converting the Indians of the region. Robert DeNiro plays a slave hunter who is converted and joins Irons in his mission. When Spain sells the colony to Portugal, they are forced to defend all they have built against the Portugese aggressors.

Cast

Robert De NiroRodrigo Mendoza
Jeremy IronsFather Gabriel
Ray McAnallyAltamirano
Aidan QuinnFelipe Mendoza
Liam NeesonFielding
Cherie LunghiCarlotta

