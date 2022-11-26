Not Available

The Missionary Position (2014) is a feature length Canadian Christian sex comedy about Jenny Stone, a 21-year-old missionary who has just moved to Toronto from small town Ontario. She lands a job working behind the snack bar at the legendary Bloor Cinema. Out on the cinema marquee one night she meets Nathan Ark, a teenage runaway who has secretly taken up residence behind the screen at the crumbling movie palace. They start to get close... maybe too close. After all, she's a Christian, and he's sixteen...