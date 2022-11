Not Available

Scene 35 can best be described as the point in which the muck hits the fan. It's a scene with unbridled chaos involving CG effects, creature models, stunts, coordination, dramatic character portrayals ... just about anything that could possibly go wrong in a scene. This feature shows how it came to be, how Darabont infused some last-minute ideas into its assembly, and how it wedged in as one of the stronger parts of The Mist.