Set among the beaches and moors of Martha's Vineyard, "The Mistover Tale" tells the story of the frustrated and ambitious Cliona MacEgan, trapped by circumstance on the island. Her lover, Ned Luce, is forced into a shotgun marriage with the prim Tamsin Goodrich whose disapproving mother is equally horrified when her only son Henry returns to the island. While Henry has left behind a Wall Street career for a simpler island life, Cliona marries him, seeing him as her chance to escape to the city. This conflict and her ongoing affair with Ned sets off events that fulfills Cliona's tragic destiny.