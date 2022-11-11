The Mistress Vol.2

Not Available

After Chanel catches her husband cheating again, she sets out to get revenge - but not in the way you might expect. After all, ruining her marriage isn't what she's after - she's looking for her own excitement to fill the void left when Chad's off fucking his mistress. So, Chanel pursues a relationship with James - the husband of the woman her husband is having an affair with. What begins as a way of somehow getting her own sexual satisfaction evolves into something far more meaningful. But, as Chanel's friend Penny warns her - affairs almost always end badly and eventually Chanel's will too. Still Chanel is not willing to let go of James of her marriage and she continues the affair until eventually the choice to leave or stay becomes imminent.