Robbers break into a hotel, kill the owner and gang rape and beat his wife and their daughter, Fong. Years later, Fong (who's now crippled because of the attack) helps cover for her mother and servant when they murder and rob guests who come stay at their fog-bound country hotel. Siaw, a grown son who's now a successful engineer and has been out of the picture for 20 years decides to come home to visit.