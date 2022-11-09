Not Available

The Mix is a dark comedy about Sal, the happy and hapless owner of a home grown cookie company. With his business riding a financial plateau and his loyal girlfriend Christine pushing for career and relationship growth, Sal and his business manager Tim place their hopes in the hands of the enigmatic Joshua Vandersteem. After the deal goes bad, Sal is forced into desperate action. Leaping narratively through time, The Mix tells the story about what happens when a good man makes one bad decision after another.