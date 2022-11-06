Not Available

The Model Couple

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Films Paris-New York

In 1977 France, the Ministry of the Future chooses two “normal,” white, middle-class citizens, Claudine (Anémone) and Jean-Michel (André Dussolier), for a national experiment. They will be monitored and displayed on television for six months in a model apartment outfitted with state-of-the-art products and nonstop surveillance—the template for “a new city for the new man.

Cast

AnémoneClaudine
Georges DescrièresLe Ministre de l'Avenir
Jacques Boudetl'hôte
Zoucl'hôtesse
Eddie ConstantineDocteur Goldberg
André PenvernSpeaker à la télévision

