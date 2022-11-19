The Modern Jazz Quartet 35th Anniversary Tour

Not Available

Starting in 1946, The Modern Jazz Quartet has existed as a great, but perhaps obscure group compared to luminaries such as Duke Ellington (with whom they once worked with), Cab Calloway, Oscar Peterson, and Miles Davis, They would perform their own original works, along with "covers" of other existing works. The Quartet as captured in this 1987 35th Anniversary concert consists of the following: John Lewis on piano, Milt Jackson on vibraphone, Percy Heath on bass, and Connie Kay on drums. Taped as a live performance at the Zelt-Musik-Festival in Freiburg, Germany, it's a great capture of seasoned musiciains.