The Modern Prophets - 04 Wilford Woodruff

A young Wilford Woodruff would not join any religion, believing the true church did not exist on the earth. But, upon hearing his first Mormon sermon, the Spirit of God bore witness to him and he was immediately baptized. As a dedicated new convert, Wilford successfully spread the gospel, overcame tragedies throughout his life and was preserved by divine intervention to become the fourth President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Obeying revelation from God, he ended the era of plural marriage, and dedicated both the Manti and Salt Lake temples.