The Modern Prophets - 06 Joseph F Smith

Born in Missouri at the height of mob persecution, denied fatherly guidance at age five and the love of his mother at age thirteen, Joseph F. Smith was reared by the hand of the Lord from orphaned boy to sixth President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Witness the faith, devotion and struggles required to drive a team of oxen across the plains, serve numerous missions abroad, withstand the mistreatment of an intolerant nation, and ultimately rise to be a Prophet of God.