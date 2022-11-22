The Modern Prophets - 07 Heber J Grant

Not Available

Born just nine days prior to the death of his father, Heber J. Grant was reared by his mother Rachel. As a child of prophecy, Heber emerged from humble beginnings to become a successful businessman and servant of God. Persistence and dedication were his lifetime mottos, and he worked hard to overcome obstacles set in his path. His incredible abilities and business sense saved the Church from near financial ruin. Upon becoming the seventh President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his charity and foresight were imperative as he oversaw the founding of the Welfare Program.