The Modern Prophets - 08 George Albert Smith

George Albert Smith was born to a devoted heritage of Church leadership. From his birth in 1870, to his death in 1951, he was an exceptional example of love and charity. Though plagued with poor health, George Albert never lost his sense of humor or allowed his challenges to slow his spiritual growth. Instead, he wrote a "Creed of Kindness" that became his standard to live by for the rest of his life. Sustained as the Prophet shortly after World War II, his example of love and kindness helped bind nations and heal the hearts of many